Family accuses S’East govs of abandoning Kanu

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has accused South East Governors of abandoning him to his fate.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard, expressed disappointment that the Governors most of who would soon vacate office did not show interest in Kanu’s matter.

He said that Kanu was also not happy about the nonchalancy of the Governors over his affairs.

Prince Emmanuel who said he met with Kanu in detention told our Correspondent that the IPOB Leader expressed serious disappointment over the Governors.

On the refusal of the Supreme Court to grant him bail, claiming that he would not die in detention, Emmanuel said that Kanu was not moved by the court ruling.

He said that the IPOB Leader challenged lawyers to rise to the defense of democracy in Nigeria which he said, was under threat.

According to him, “it is Kanu today, tomorrow it might be another person”.

” I Just met Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the usual place (DSS dungeon) Abuja, today.

“When I intimated him of the supreme court proceedings, he laughed off his head. He noted that he is being held for CIVIL REASONS and not CRIMINAL REASONS .

“He, therefore, charged every reasonable lawyer in Nigeria to rise up and challenge the rot and vices prevalent in the judicial system in Nigeria.

“He made it clear that today he is the victim, tomorrow, it might be you or anyone close to you.

” This is what he said to me: I’m here to defend humanity and surely that freedom must come….I’m not moved or shaken for any reason.

” All my prophecies must come to pass” he said. He assured all Umu Chukwukwuokike Abiama to stand tall and unwavering to see the end