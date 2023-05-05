Falana to Police: Provide information on murdered OAU student, Chizoputam

Femi Falana

By Dickson Omobola, LAGOS

Falana and Falana’s Chambers, yesterday, urged the Nigeria Police Force, to provide information on the alleged killing of a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, late Mr. Okoli Chizoputam.

It stated that the information that would be provided by the Police would assist them in mounting pressure on authorities in Osun State to do the needful.

In a statement by Taiwo Olawanle, the law firm said: “Our attention has been drawn to the brutal killing of one Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, a final year student of the OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State at 3:30 pm on April 21, 2023. His body was later taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife by some concerned students of the institution.