Fake news capable of destroying fabrics of a nation – FG

Festus Keyamo

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja.

THE Minister of State for Labour and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has expressed his concerns about the devastating effects of fake news on the unity and stability of Nigeria.

Speaking at a media workshop organized in Abuja on Monday by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA), Keyamo emphasized that fake news has the potential to destroy the fabrics of a nation.

The workshop which attracted media practitioners, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders in the media industry, provided a platform for participants to exchange ideas and share experiences on the challenges and opportunities facing the media in Nigeria.

In his address, Keyamo who was represented by his Special Adviser, Niyi Fatogun, stated that fake news has become a major threat to Nigeria’s democracy, social cohesion, and national security.

“To kill fake news, it is important to kill fake accounts, fake news is capable of destroying the fabrics of a nation,” Keyamo said.

He stressed the need stakeholders take responsibility to ensure that the news disseminated on social media is accurate, balanced and ethical.

“Social media owners should be able to identify all their users as a way to tackle fake news,” he added.

The Country Director of the Coalition, John Mayaki, stressed the need for the media to prioritize the social well-being and health of the country over personal ambitions.

According to him, journalists have a significant role to play in shaping public opinion and promoting national unity.

He added that they must, therefore, adhere to the highest standards of journalism ethics and professionalism, stressing that this will go a long way in promoting peace, stability and national development.

“We must all refrain from over-sensationalizing news, refrain from exaggeration of news, and refrain from deliberate superimposition of different images to make believe.

“As journalists and responsible and patriotic citizens, we must refrain from the hyper-partisan selection of facts at the expense of fairness.

“Besides, we must understand that sub-standard journalism being framed and coloured by ideology is not only dangerous for the immediate survival of a nation, it has debilitating futuristic effects, Maiyaki said.

The workshop, which was themed “Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: The Obligations of Journalists to their Country,” was aimed at sensitizing media practitioners and stakeholders on the importance of ethical and responsible journalism in Nigeria.

It also called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to combat the menace of fake news in Nigeria.