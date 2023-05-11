Fake American engineer arraigned over alleged £120,150 fraud

By Soni Daniel, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arraigned one Wilson Daphey (aka Jefrey Guiseppe) before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretense and money laundering.

Daphey allegedly manipulated and obtained the sum £120,150 from one Ms Petra Goschenhofer with the assistance of Evans Nnamdi Aguh, Christopher Chinedu Ajufo, Ifeanyi Enuma and Ojinanaka Kingsley Chukwuma, all of whom are currently at large.

Count two of the charge read: “That you, WILSON DAPHEY (AKA JEFREY GUISEPPE) between November 2018 and December 2019 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud over the internet, presented yourself to one Ms Petra Goschenhofer whom you met on Instagram as American civil engineer, who lives in Rome but currently (end of September/beginning of October 2018) in Dubai for a construction project, and in that assumed character obtained a total of sum of £69,880 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty‘ to all the charges.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Deborah Ademu-Eteh, prayed the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant.

The defence counsel, E.O Clement, however, moved the bail application of the defendant.

Justice Olajuwon adjourned the matter till May 17, for ruling on bail application while the defendant remains in EFCC custody.