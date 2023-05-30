FABWA to host Nigeria’s largest food, beverage exhibition

By Peter Egwuatu

Arrangement has been concluded by Food & Beverage West Africa (FABWA) to stage the largest Nigeria’s first ever Food and Beverage (F&B) trade event requiring four exhibition halls next month.

The exhibition, Vangurd gathered is scheduled to take place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement , the organisers noted that the international exhibition has expanded dramatically since being launched in 2018.

According to the statement :”With more than 250 exhibitors and 6,000 visitors expected to attend, FABWA will be the first event to occupy the newly built additional show halls when the exhibition opens on Tuesday 13th of June for three days.

“One reason for the need for more space is the presence of eight country pavilions with delegations coming from Dubai, Indonesia, Russia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Tunisia and India.

FABWA will also showcase more than 12 of Nigeria’s food and drinks Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Zone so far.

Commenting on the exhibition, Btob Events’ Managing Director, Jamie Hill said:”I am delighted to see the increasing interest the show generates each year.

“The opportunity to expand from two into four show halls at the Landmark Centre really demonstrates the massive potential the Food and Beverage, F&B industry sees in Nigeria and beyond. FABWA’s expansion clearly reflects the growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic landscape.”

“People from West Africa and around the world are looking forward to doing business in Nigeria – our Food & Beverage exhibition is now at a truly international scale. We have a fantastic number of Nigerian businesses taking part and are excited that we have so many countries – more than 60 – represented at the show.

“It means we anticipate there will be more than 6,000 visitors from food retailing, production and distribution, as well as the hospitality and quick service restaurant (QSR) sector. We know how keen they are to see the latest developments and business opportunities from exhibitors from around the world.”

Hill, further disclosed that local businesses taking part include Emel Corporate Solutions, Macadams, BCE, Cosmos and more, adding “companies interested in taking part or wanting to discuss sponsorship or in-show visibility should not delay in. b contacting the show manager.”