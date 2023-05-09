FAAN to develop N56bn Aerotropolis City in Akure

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club, Ikeja has called on the sports authorities to upgrade of all sporting facilities in the country to enhance sports development

By Dayo Johnson

AN Aerotropolis City, said to be the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, is to be developed at the Akure Airport, in Ondo State, on a private/public partnership arrangement between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and a private investor.

FAAN said it has finalised arrangements with a private company, Ala Resort Limited, to develop and transform the Akure Airport into an aerotropolis city.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the General Manager, Business Development, FAAN Headquarters, Mr. Hycinth Ngwu, said the decision was anchored on private/public partnership, geared towards developing an aerotropolis in the airport.

Ngwu said: “It’s in the interest of all stakeholders to support the project. It will increase the revenue base of the state and local government.

“Certainly, the majority of the employees will come from the locality. They should support it because it will transform their success.

“We intend to replicate this in other airports. We started in Akure because it initially had the largest land mass before being overtaken recently by Abuja Airport.”