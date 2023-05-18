FA slams eight-month match ban on Brentford striker Toney

By Biodun Busari

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from football for eight months after he accepted violating Football Association betting rules.

The 27-year-old was also charged £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules, BBC Sport said.

Toney’s suspension started immediately according to British reports on Thursday, but he can return to training with Brentford four months before it ends on 17 September.

He will not be allowed to play again until 17th January, 2024.

Posting on his Instagram story, Toney said he was “naturally disappointed” at the verdict, and would make no further comment until the independent Regulatory Commission releases its written reasons.

“I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time.

“I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season.”

In a statement, the FA said: “His [Toney] sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

The breaches Toney has been found guilty of held between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney represented Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

Toney has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season, helping Brentford into ninth place in the table.

He will miss Brentford’s trip to Tottenham on Saturday and the final day of the season at home to league leaders Manchester City on 28 May.

Brentford said they have prompted the FA’s decision and are awaiting the publication of the written reasons before “considering our next steps”.

Toney won his first England cap as a late substitute in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine in March, having received his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad last September.