Extortion of Nigerians by Police must stop — Ebonyi Senator-elect

…IGP will be invited by Senate to explain such ugly trend

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator-elect for Ebonyi North Senatorial district of Ebonyi State, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, yesterday condemned the incessant extortion of Nigerians on major highways, metropolis and Streets by men of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies across the country.

The Senator-elect who was furious over the development, emphasized that such ugly trend must stop as Nigerians deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and not as slaves in their fatherland.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to rise to the occasion and curb the excesses of his men on the highways before it gets out of hand.

He further stated that the Police boss will soon be invited by the Senate to explain why extortion of Nigerians by the Police has continued unabated.

Nwebonyi who stated this while briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, noted that he has video evidence of the nefarious activities of these Policemen.

He said: “The Police and other security agencies all over Nigeria exhort Nigerians. This trend can’t continue. Nigeria is not a banana Republic. If Nigeria government wants to engage them for tax collection, let’s be aware of it.

“It can’t continue. I have video evidence. The IGP will be invited to the Senate soon to explain the ugly development. The right thing must be done not minding whose ox is goad. Nigeria Youths must rise up to stop it.

“Not only exhortation on the road but bail by the Police. The least you can pay is N10,000 for you to get bail.

According to him, Nigerians should expect the best from the in-coming APC President as Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to reposition the country for greater accomplishment.

“By the Grace of God, the APC President-elect will be sworn in on May, 29th 2023. He has been issued certificate of return having fulfilled the requirements of the law. Nigerians should expect the best from the in-coming president of the APC.

“Tinubu is a man that goes for the best. We call him a true Nigerian. All the segments of Nigeria is represented. He is people oriented. He has dominated the political sphere not by force.

“APC has done well in tackling security, but more must be done to completely address it. On the issue of unemployment, he is expected to do the magic through his programmes and policies. Those without certificates will be empowered through skill acquisition and so not segment will be left out.

“So, for the leadership of the 10th Assembly, am the first Igbo man to identify with Akpabio. We Igbo need to align. What is next is that we must align with people with the power.

“If Igbo align properly it will benefit them. I identified with Senator Akpabio because he is the best and he will represent Christ in the 10th National Assembly as a Christian.

“The next Assembly will not be rubber stamp. We have to realign. My ears are for the people of Ebonyi North and I must listen to them. Politics is all about service to humanity. We can never stop serving.”