Experts to Tinubu: Carry youths along to achieve sustainable future for Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike & Favour Ulebor

Experts and civil society actors have urged the incoming administration of Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to carry the youths along towards achieving a sustainable future for the nation.

They also made a case for increased engagement and participation of young people in the development process.

The experts spoke on Friday at the two-day Universities’ Summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) organized in Abuja by Connected Development, CODE, in collaboration with Nile University of Nigeria and other partners.

Participants at the event included representatives from universities, civil society organizations, government agencies, amongst others.

Speaking at the meeting, the Executive Director of CODE, Mr. Hamzat Lawal, emphasized the critical role of youths in achieving the SDGs.

According to him, young people are the future of the country and the incoming administration need to invest in them to achieve the SDGs by 2030

“I believe that the energy and enthusiasm of our youths are instrumental in driving forward the SDGs agenda. We must recognize their potential and empower them to take action,” Lawal said.

Another speaker, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Jamila Dahiru, highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address the challenges facing the country, noting that the youth have a critical role to play in achieving sustainable development.

She called on universities to integrate the SDGs into their curriculum to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive the SDGs agenda.

“The youth have a critical role to play in achieving sustainable development. We need to ‘catch them young’ and equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive the SDGs agenda,” she said.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Dilli Dogo, emphasized the importance of information dissemination as a key factor in achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.

He stressed the need for universities to collaborate with civil society organizations to create awareness about the SDGs and the role of young people in achieving them.

The two-day summit provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas on ways to accelerate progress towards achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.

In a panel discussion, participants highlighted the challenges facing Nigeria in achieving the SDGs and identified innovative approaches that can be leveraged to accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

They emphasized the need for increased collaboration and partnerships among stakeholders to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

The summit was a call to action for the incoming administration and all stakeholders to work together towards achieving the SDGs in Nigeria, with a particular emphasis on engaging and empowering young people to play an active role in driving the SDGs agenda.