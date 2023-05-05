Experts task Nigeria, others on ending malaria scourge by 2030

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS Nigerians grapple with different health challenges, experts have tasked Nigeria and other African countries to rise to the occasion through collaborative intensified efforts to end malaria scourge by 2030.

The call was made on the heels of commemorating 2023 Malaria Day with theme ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement’.

They decried the suffering of pregnant women and infants of the disease as these groups have been vulnerable and recorded huge mortality rates.

They said it is achievable Zero-malaria by 20230 if only

Nigeria and other African can intensify their advocacy efforts the scourge will be a thing of the past by engaging stakeholders in the health sector and adoption and deployment of digital health innovations for the fight against malaria.

Also as part of commemoration of To 2023 World Malaria Day 2023, the World Health Organisation, WHO, had urged countries affected by malaria globally to accelerate the reach of high-impact tools and strategies to prevent, detect and treat malaria, with a focus on reaching the most vulnerable, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Speaking during Insights- a public health webinar hosted by eHealth Africa, medical expert, Dr Dennis Marke, a clinician and Programme Manager at Systems strengthening in the Ministries of Health and Science while doubling as acting Programme Manager, National Malaria control Programme in Sierra Leone reiterated the need to strengthen public private partnership to improve the fight against malaria through improved access to medical information, communication and health application in issues around malaria control.

“The webinar series tagged; insight titled ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Investing in Sustainable Digital Health Innovations’, fosters conversations with professionals within the public health space.

During the discussion, Dr Dennis said digital health tools have proven instrumental in the seemingly unending anti-malaria fight in the region.

According to him, mobile based innovations through SMS messages have between 70-80 per cent penetration in Sierra Leone and have been effective in reaching out to the population about the symptoms of Malaria and need for testing.

He gave an instance saying, “In the 2017 mass campaign, we use rocket pro mobile applications to track the supply of medical equipment and drugs at our peripheral health units”.Dr Dennis also mentioned other forms of digital tools like Solar Power Mosquito Trap, district health information system amongst others, that have been instrumental in laboratory analysis, research, surveillance and tracking of health interventions even in remote communities.

While admitting the existing challenge of Internet connectivity in some hard to reach communities he said, “You can have this technology sitting out there and if the cell phone penetration is the hardest to reach, the marginalized communities are not covered, that’s a huge challenge.”

He however called for proper coordination in delivering digital health interventions, through effective mapping of digital health partners to identify their areas of strength.

This according to him will ensure unity of purpose and to ensure all partners work towards achieving the overall goal of fighting against malaria.