Experts list factors breeding crime, criminality in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Security experts in Ogun State have identified poor parenting, broken home, strange religious beliefs and wrong use of social media among youths as some of the factors breeding crime and criminality in the society.

They spoke at the 13th Annual Police and You Seminar, put together by Junior Chamber International (JCI), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking on the them of the seminar, “Ethnic and Religious Conflict: How Communities Can promote peaceful coexistence”, former spokesperson of the Ogun State Police command of Nigerian Police Force, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi reiterated the relevance of various groups and community leaders in the fight against crime and criminality in the society.

Oyeyemi charged parents and community leaders to discourage youths from embracing crime, reiterating that parents remain the role model for their children.

He noted adoption of good parentage and proper community policing are the effective ways of preventing crime and enjoy peaceful coexistence in the community.

He said, “the adoption of community policing by the present management of the Nigerian Police has continued to show that the only solution to crime fighting in the country, is when every individual and parents cherish good name and inculcating good morals in the young ones.

He said that community based policing has gained precedence as a strategy for effective security and crime prevention in communities across Nigerian states, yet, each homes must be united to properly train their children on the ways of God and shun religious fanaticism as every religions abhors evil.

According to him, community problems are best known by the society, while the role of the police is to serve efficiently to solve these problems and embrace the community members as critical stakeholders that expect quality service.

“It is obvious fact that security is everybody’s business and the need for a result-oriented collaboration between police and community leaders is essential, but yet, charity begins at home, it is cheaper to prevent crimes than fighting it, that’s why we must tolerate each other.

He further stated that involvement of key community members in policing requires reciprocity and foundation of trust and mutual responsiveness, while saying that the parents should respect every other person’s religious beliefs.

Earlier, the President JCI, Abeokuta chapter, JCI Amb. Olufemi Adeleke in his address, said JCI decided to collaborate with community and other stakeholders on the need to nib crimes in the bud so as to have a peaceful society.

He said, the aim of JCI in organising seminar like this was to ensure that the environment is habitable and conducive for every citizen and resident for meaningful development to take place.

On his part, the State Commander of Amotekun, CP. David Ajibola Akinremi (rtd), who was represented by the Head of Intelligence of the Corps, CSP Sholanke Sodeke (rtd), charged community members to ensure that they remain vigilant and avoid every move that can cause crisis or mayhem in the society.

He said the Amotekun Corps remain committed to the promotion of harmonium living among all tribes in the community.

Other speakers at the event included Comrade Kunle Sodipo and some community leaders from Egba Onikolobo CDC Area, Abeokuta.