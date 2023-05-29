Experts harp on standards for best practices in automotive industry

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to ensure safety, health, and sustainability in the automotive industry, experts in the industry converged to discuss the challenges and best practices that underpin safe automotive practices.

During the 3days workshop organized by Nenis Auto Care, Safe Automotive Works and Engineering X and funded by Royal Academy of Engineering and Lloya’s Register Foundation, the experts in the sector insisted that, unless best practices are in place, laying the foundation for a robust framework that ensures the well-being of our workforce, the quality of our products, and the preservation of the environment might not be achieved.

Discussing the theme, “Codes and Standards Development Workshop on Safe Automotive Practice”, the experts revealed that, insightful discussions, facilitated knowledge sharing and cultivated collaborative efforts towards developing a comprehensive Code of Practice will ensure the highest standards of safety, health, and sustainability within the Nigerian automotive industry by combining the expertise and perspectives of various stakeholders.

In her welcome address, the Project Manager, Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni, FNIMechE, said, the workshop was an opportunity for industry professionals to address the crucial aspects of safety, health, and sustainability in the automotive sector.

“It is important to understand that our decision to develop comprehensive codes and standards that would shape the future of safe automotive practice in Nigeria is paramount.

“Together, we will lay the foundation for a robust framework that ensures the well-being of our workforce, the quality of our products, and the preservation of our environment”, she said.

In her speech, Engr Felicia Agubata FNSE, stated that the collective goal was to ensure that the standards to be developed were not only robust and effective but also practical and tailored to the unique needs of our industry.

“I encourage each and every one of you to actively engage, contribute your expertise, and share your valuable insights during these sessions. Your diverse perspectives and experiences are invaluable in shaping the codes and standards that will govern safe automotive practice in our country. Together, we have the power to make a lasting impact and ensure the well-being of our workforce, the quality of our products, and the protection of our environment”, she said.

Also speaking, Engr. Yakub Bankole, MNSE, Dean of the College of Engineering, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, acknowledged that the sector has achieved significant progress in its collective endeavor to develop comprehensive codes and standards.

”We have identified key focus areas, explored case studies of successful implementation, and engaged in thought-provoking discussions on health and safety challenges.

“These achievements are a testament to our commitment to driving positive change within the automotive industry.

“It is crucial to continue to collaborate, share knowledge, and support one another in implementing the developed codes and standards. . Let us continue to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and work towards developing codes and standards that will shape the future of safe automotive practice in Nigeria.

“Over the past year, the efforts of the Safe Automotive Work (SAW) Project team have resulted in significant accomplishments, including capacity building, baseline surveys; advocacy visits, training workshops, and awareness campaigns. Adding that, the impact of these initiatives is evident in the increased awareness and adoption of health, safety, and environmental standards.

“It is not enough to have comprehensive guidelines; we must ensure their effective implementation across the industry. This requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including regulatory bodies, academic institutions, professional associations, and industry practitioners.

“By equipping our workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can enhance their competency and ensure the highest standards of safety and professionalism”, he said.

In his goodwill message, the Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, said, the convergence of experts and professionals from diverse backgrounds is a testament to the collective dedication and shared vision of creating a safer environment for automotive workers in Nigeria.

According to him, “Workshop fostered insightful discussions, facilitated knowledge sharing, and cultivated collaborative efforts towards developing a comprehensive Code of Practice. We can together establish guidelines that will ensure the highest standards of safety, health, and sustainability within the Nigerian automotive industry by combining the expertise and perspectives of various stakeholders”, he said.

Agboneni however commended EngineeringX, for its commitment to advancing safe practices in the automotive industry.