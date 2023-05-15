Ex-Niger gov, Aliyu admonishes govs-elect on life after office

Former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu has admonished new and returning governors on the basic rudiments of how to prepare for life after office even before they mounted the saddle.

Aliyu who spoke on Sunday at the Nigerian Governors Forum induction for new and returning governors on life after office sympathized with them as very soon they would be sworn in to face the real task of treating all manner of people equally and also govern well.

“Let me start by saying that the campaigns are over and you have been elected to govern your people. There is a huge difference between campaign and governance.

“Election has been won and lost, but my pity goes to the winners because very soon – 29th May 2023, you shall hold either the Qur’an or Bible to swear/affirm that you shall treat all manners of people equally and govern well.

“In addition many of us who ‘believe’ know that any position of leadership is actually a test from Allah (SWT) God. You pass, you know your reward, you fail, you know your punishment.”

He warned them against backing out on the implementation of campaign promises, “In the same vein, the old saying which says “as you make your bed so shall you lie”.

“As a candidate you went to the people begged them, cajoled them, often bribed them by many promises and sometimes with cash, asking them to vote for you because you are better than the other contestants.

“They elected you, giving you an opportunity to serve them, making you a servant of the people – indeed that’s the real definition of your job – servant and not Excellency.”

According to him, any governor who as a servant leader served the people with integrity will enjoy life after office.

“I believe if you serve your people as a servant, with compassion and transparency you are likely to enjoy your life after office. However, if you handle your assignment as “Excellency” who knows everything and cannot listen to others, and become cantankerous in your dealings with people, then you are likely to have a life after office full of regrets and bitterness.”

According to Aliyu, from experience, people would always antagonize a governor no matter how good his style of leadership.

“You shall not be loved, praised, and respected by all, you shall always have detractors and some who may never see any good in what you do.

“I am sure many of you have seen the trend where the people who pretended they could not live without you, avoiding and shying away from you as the days of your departure draw near and they gravitate towards the person taking over from you.

“As a result of such people, I advise that you do not try to outshine the new person coming and to attempt to run the state by proxy.

“Indeed even if your son succeeds you, be careful how you handle your relationship with him as a Governor because if you are sure of yourself, you may not be too sure of (his mother, your wife and his siblings).

“So far the majority of Governors who tried to impose their successors have tended to disagree with them within a short span of time of the new administration.

Since there is no prescribed role for a former Governor, he said your activities may depend on your standing amongst your people and your stature within the party. However, he indicated that there is no common formula that fits all, you must therefore, approach your challenges in your own way since you are the one who should determine and find your level of contentment.

However, “if you adopt as I said earlier to govern as a servant of the people either four or if you are lucky eight years, see it as an assignment, the period will come and pass quicker than you expect.

“Your goal is to govern well to the satisfaction of the majority of the people, especially the weak and vulnerable in your state. To do that you may need to pay attention to the concept of good governance.

“Good Governance is often defined as “a process of measuring how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources and guarantee the realization of human rights in a manner essentially free of abuse, corruption and with due regard for the rule of law. This relates to the political and institutional outcomes that are necessary to achieve the goals of development.

“In this case, your activities should be guided by a sense of responsibility, accountability, awareness, impartiality, and transparency. You should be the guiding light of participation, rule of law, transparency, responsiveness consensus oriented, equity, accountability, inclusiveness, effectiveness, and efficiency.

Lastly, he appealed to all former governors to come together to strengthen the former governors’ forum.

