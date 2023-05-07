Ex-minister, Essien, appeals for seamless succession in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has called for a seamless succession in Akwa Ibom State for development.

Essien appealed while interacting with newsmen in his hometown, Eket Local government area after the commissioning of the 23.4km Eket-Etinan dualised road.

His words: “But for the distraction he suffered from day one through court cases up to the Supreme Court, media persecution, organized blackmail and even during his succession plan, the Governor would have delivered far beyond expectations, in terms of infrastructure development.

“I therefore call on the people of Akwa Ibom State, especially those who wish to challenge the outcome of the just concluded gubernatorial election in the State to have a rethink, withdraw such cases and join hands with Pastor Umo Eno in moving the State forward

“Let Akwa Ibom State, for once, enjoy the luxury of a less turbulent succession for development and self-sustaining growth”

The elder statesman, who was a two-term member of the House of Representatives, representing Eket Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2007, noted that the political timetable for a governor is very short and does not give room to accommodate unnecessary distractions.