Ex-militant leader hails Ndiomu’s fight against corruption

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex militant leader and president Abuja chapter of Urhobo Youth council, ‘Gen’ Peter Aghogho has lauded the fight against corruption within the amnesty programme by the Interim Administrator Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu rtd.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard newspaper, Aghogho also hailed the cooperative and agricultural programme initiative of the amnesty boss aimed at consolidating the financial base of ex militants.

“Gen. Ndioma as the amnesty boss is a right step in the right direction. We are aware that his anti corruption stand did not go down well with so many because they were affected but is a necessary action and some were bound to be hurt in the process.

” I also commend the agricultural projects and cooperative being established by the Ndiomu’s administration to enable ex agitators become independent.

“The Urhobo youth council will always stand by Gen. Ndiomu’s policies because they are policies that tends to bring development to the program.

“Though the fight against corruption in the Presidential Amnesty program has hurt so many but it’s a thing we all must throw our weight behind if sanity must have it’s way. I call on all ex agitator to support the initiative without prejudice.

“For all whose account were affected, who have multiple accounts with BVN, should please bear with the Interim Administrator as the investigation process is still on. At the end of all investigation, I believe he Ndiomu will do the needful.

“The PAP under Gen. Ndiomu as Interim Administrator has achieved the purpose of the program in sustaining the needed peace in the Niger Delta Region.”