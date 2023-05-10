Ex-International, Paul Okoku fetes St. Paul’s pupils

The Greater Tomorrow Children Fund (GTCF), has continued to drive the wheel of change and progress in the country as the foundation run by 1984 AFCON silver-medal winner, Paul Okoku on Tuesday, donated chairs and tables to St. Paul’s Nursery and Primary School, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

At the colourful presentation ceremony of the 25 chairs and five giants desks to the school, which he attended many years back, Paul Okoku, who resides in the United States of America, was represented by the GTCF coordinator, Mrs Grace Jalekun, who said the donation was Okoku’s contribution towards the 120th year anniversary of the elementary school.

While recalling Okoku’s kind gestures towards the school in the past, Mrs Jalekun said, ”we have seen the impact of Okoku’s philanthropy. His generousity has provided our pupils with sporting accessories, trophies, a generator set, computers and printers. This donation of chairs and tables will help our pupils to learn in a conducive environment”, said Mrs Jalekun, a former head teacher and head mistress of St. Paul Primary School.

Speaking from his US base, Okoku said, “I would like to thank the CEO and Founder of the African Children’s Fund (ACF) Mr. Victor Mbaba for his partnership in the project”/

The tape cutting of the remoulded beautiful classroom, where the new chairs and tables are to be used by Nursery One and Two pupils, was done by Tajudeen Tijani, Education Secretary in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Education Board.

A visibly elated Education Secretary said he was proud to be conferred with the honour of commissioning of the items by Okoku, who he lauded for his selfless and untiring contributions to humanity.

While noting that Okoku has been in the vanguard of spearheading noble projects that has impacted the lives of children of Mainland Local Government in particular,Tijani said, ”what Greater Tomorrow Children Foundation is doing is something that other individuals and foundations can take a cue from in order for our society to be better and more conducive for our children and us”.

Also speaking, ex-internationals Edema Fuludu and Howard Franklin, who are ambassadors of the Greater Tomorrow Children Foundation, said the chairs and tables will aid the academics of the pupils.

”I am sure the pupils will be better of as they learn in a more conducive environment”, said Fuludu.

Howard said, ”Okoku has raised the bar in terms of giving back to ones former school. This is a commendable gesture and the pupils will surely become better academically’.

In her remarks, the head teacher and headmistress of St. Paul Primary School, Mrs Mary Akintomide thanked Okoku for coming good for the school once again even as she appealed for more support from well to do individuals.

Other old pupils of the school, who are now senior citizens in the society attended the occasion, which was laced with singing renditions by some of the school pupils.