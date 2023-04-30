Ex-FCT CJ advises judges to shun corruption

File: Picture used to demonstrate the story

The former Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello has admonished newly appointed Judges and Khadis in Kaduna State to discharge their duties responsibly.

Bello gave the advice on Sunday in Kaduna during a reception in honour of Justice Buhari Balarabe, one of the newly appointed high court Judges in the state.

According to him, they should shun corruption and attend to their cases with promptitude.

“You should not keep matters unattended, because that goes to impinge the credibility of the system, institution and your personal integrity,” he added.

Bello noted that as new judges, they are vulnerable, as such should be conscious to learn the dos and don’ts of the job.

He added that they should be courageous, firm and listen to experienced judges and seek for advice.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Mu’azu Aliyu charged the new judges to also imbibe the culture of patience.

On his part, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Alhaji Tajudden Oladejo advised the new judges not to deviate from their Oath of Office in the discharge of their duties.

Responding, Balarabe pledged to discharge his duties diligently and thanked Justice Bello for his support over the years.

Recall that Balarabe was among seven new high court judges recently sworn-in by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.