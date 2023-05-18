Ex-councillors send SoS to Ikpeazu over severance package, sitting allowance, others

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Immediate-past elected councillors in Abia State, have sent an SOS message to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, begging him to approve and give directives on the payment of their severance package, sitting and constituency allowances before leaving office on May 29.

Other payments being demanded by the ex-lawmakers include their swearing-in allowance, wardrobe allowance, car/transport allowance, and furniture allowance.

The former elected councillors whose tenure elapsed in December 2022, made the appeal in an open letter to the Governor.

According to the letter signed by their immediate-past Secretary, Sam Charles Okeke, their resolve to resort to writing an open letter was not to embarrass the Governor but due to their inability to get his attention via other internal means.

They lamented that life had not been so easy on them, and pleaded with the Governor to graciously consider paying the accumulated entitlements to enable them to defray some of the cost they uncured.

“Sir, approving and directing the payment of these entitlements to us will enable us to pay off our bills incurred during our swearing-in and during the course of our constitutional functions, seeing that it is our constitutional right as replicated in other states.

“It is with pains in our heart that we are prompted to make it an open letter as our last resort having exhausted all democratic avenues to press for the payment of our entitlements, all to no avail.

“This open letter sir, is not meant to embarrass you but to draw your attention to see the need to pay us our entitlements,” they said.

The former councillors pledged their continued loyalty and support to the Ikpeazu-led government while commending him for some of the achievements recorded under his watch.