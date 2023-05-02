Ewhrudjakpo charges Education Trust Fund on revenue drive

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged the state Education Development Trust Fund Board, EDTFB, to step up their revenue drive to augment the monthly statutory funds it is drawing from the state government.

He gave the advice during a meeting in Yenagoa, with the management of the board led by the acting Chairman, Prof. Francis Sikoki, who represented the substantive Chairman, Prof. Turner Isoun.

Ewhrudjakpo described education as a critical social need that requires so much financial investment for its impact to be felt in society.

His words: “Just as a piece of advice, your operation for revenue drive has to go beyond what it is now. So, you need to explore other means. There is nothing wrong if the trust fund could organises annual dinners and lectures as a way of raising funds.

“I want to encourage you to spread your tentacles, because until a seed is buried, it cannot become a tree. So, we need to expand what we have in order not to limit ourselves to this statutory line of funding.

“We believe that the first priority of every reasonable government after security is education. That is why the prosperity administration has made it its cardinal point for development, because we believe that the more educated people we have, the better our society.”

Earlier in his address, Prof. Sikoki, who represented Prof. Isoun, commended Governor Douyo Diri for sustaining the trust fund policy he inherited from his predecessor.

He explained that in pursuance of its mandate, the board has formulated a number of policies and programmes as well as set up some standing committees to enable it carry out its duties effectively.

According to the acting Chairman, the Board was also developing a strategic plan for intervention in some key areas, including information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, functional science laboratories, school feeding and capacity building, especially for teachers.