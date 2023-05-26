Everton will fight to remain in Premier League – Iwobi

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi has said that his side will do all it takes to remain in the Premier League.

The Toffees will play host to Bournemouth at Goodison Park in their final game of the season knowing that only a goal will guarantee their stay in the top-flight.

The Merseysiders managed to avoid the drop last season, and will now pull out everything it requires to ensure they don’t go down to the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

Everton are bound to lose around £100m if they should fail to avoid relegation.

However, for Iwobi, chances will not be taken when they take on Bournemouth as the only priority to them is staying up.

“Yeah, there is a massive gulf, and no disrespect to the Championship, but you don’t want to go in it,” Iwobi was quoted by the Mirror.

“Everyone sees the Premier League as the best league in the world, and that’s where we want to stay. Honestly, we are not thinking about going into the Championship, not in my mind, I am just making sure next season we are in the Premier League.”