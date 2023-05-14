Everton vs Man City: Premier League, our top priority – Guardiola

Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has insisted that the Premier League remains Manchester City’s number one priority.

The Spanish manager said he doesn’t feel the need to tell his players to focus on their clash with Everton on Sunday, despite the Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid looming next week.

City held the European champions to a draw during midweek and must stash away their continental ambition until after they face Everton at Goodison Park for three crucial points in the Premier League title race.

“The players are so humble and respectful to the opponents, they know exactly how difficult is Everton, they live it and know it before,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m convinced they will be incredibly focussed at Goodison Park. The Premier League is so important title. I know the highlights of the Champions League are so special, but [the Premier League is] many months, many tough games, and incredible effort. The effort for the mindset in the right place where you have to be.”