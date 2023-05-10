Europe visit: Tinubu’s men yet to learn from Buhari – Atiku’s Spokesman, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar said the media aides of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have yet to learn from the experience of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trips abroad.

Bwala stated this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Now they have learned to call the medical follow up trip as a working trip. Hold on; he is not yet the president so technically it is wrong to call it a working trip or visit. It is better his media people learn to humanize him so they do not have to make lies a statecraft. — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) May 10, 2023

The Atiku’s spokesperson was reacting to the departure of Tinubu from Nigeria to Europe earlier today (Wednesday).

Bwala claimed Tinubu’s trip was a medical follow-up and not a working trip, as stated by the Tinubu’s media team.

He said calling Tinubu’s journey a working trip was wrong because he’s not the President yet.

Bwala stated, “Now they have learned to call the medical follow-up trip a working trip. Hold on; he is not yet the president, so technically, it is wrong to call it a working trip or visit. His media people should learn to humanize him so they do not have to make lies statecraft.

“We have seen the movie before. Whilst PMB’s media people were busy saying the president is on a working trip or visit, PMB keeps saying “I have never been this sick before”. I thought Tinubu’s media aides would learn from that; alas if it didn’t Dey, it didn’t Dey.”

Recall that a statement by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, had said the President-elect will use the opportunity of his trip to Europe to finetune the transition plans, programmes and policy options with key aides without distractions.

Tinubu is also expected to engage with investors and allies to market investment opportunities for the country during his trip.