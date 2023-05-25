Eulogies as ex-Lagos educationist Gbadamosi is buried

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Anwar-Ul-Islam Movement of Nigeria, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Yoruba Social Cultural group, Afenifere and other dignitaries have extolled the virtues of late Lagos School Principal, Jimoh Gbadamosi.

Other dignitaries include: Maj-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), former Minister of Communication, Prof. Adele Jinadu, a Professor of Political Science, University of Lagos and Mr Aderemi Makanjuola, Chairman, Board of Caverton Offshore Support Group.

They eulogised the sterling impact of the educationist at the eight-day Fida’u prayers organised in his honour by the Islamic movement at Eko Club, Surulere.

Speaking at the Fida’u, yesterday, Mubashir Ojelade, the President Anwar-Ul-Islam Movement of Nigeria, described Gbadamosi, a one-time general secretary of the movement as clean in character and conduct throughout his lifetime.

He said the late educationist was his principal and one of the elders and leaders of the movement who served in several capacities.

He also described Gbadamosi as a thoroughbred educationist.

“He was hardworking, thorough and fair-minded person. He was kind, firm, and could be tough on matters of indiscipline.

“He had zero tolerance for indiscipline. He was peculiarly a disciplinarian. We thank God for his life,” he said.

Also, Adebanjo, who applauded Gbadamosi’s numerous impacts in education, said that his passion and commitment would forever be remembered by all.

“When you talk about the educational advancement of Muslims particularly in Nigeria, Gbadamosi is number one and never be forgotten.

“He was a selfless educationist and a great patriot and a man who was very humble, energetic and religious,” Adebanjo said.

He urged the current crop of educationists to raise the standard of discipline and love for the students and the country.

“They must take the students as their own children and mentor them in moral courage and religiosity,” he said.

Also speaking, Olanrewaju, a former General Officer Commanding, Nigerian Army, noted that the late educationist was his in-law for over 60 years, his principal and teacher at Ahymadiyya College, Agege, between 1961 and 1965.

He said that Gbadamosi remained a father figure to every student that passed through him.

“There are so many things to be said about the late Gbadamosi. Baba was a hero to every student that went to Ahmadiyya College during his time.

“He was a principal emeritus; apart from being a teacher, he was a study in leadership. He showed examples, a man who lived by simplicity and self-discipline.

“He never disconnected from the family where he married from, from his own family and religion he believed in. He was a very devout Muslim who believed in the doctrines and practice of Islam.

“His legacy is very clear. Oga as we used to call him led us well, showed us the way and made the school competitive with the best in Lagos in those days.

“Almost, everyone that passed through him would continue to remember him for his counseling, the discipline he impacted on us and also his kindness and belief in humanity,” he said.

Leading the Fida’u Prayers, Alhaji Ahmad Yoosuf, the National Chief Missioner of the society, prayed for the family and all that the deceased left behind.

Mr Biodun Gbadamosi, second son of the deceased, said his passing on has taught a lot of lessons to be selfless to humanity.

Gbadamosi, a former General Manager of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), said his late dad was a philanthropist, kindhearted, strict and lived by example.

“You heard what many people have been saying about him, look around you, look at the happiness, though we are all sad.

“Baba left a legacy of honesty, dedication, punctuality and contentment.

“He lived a fulfilled and happy life, he will be greatly missed by his immediate family, extended family, students, friends and associate,” he said.

Late Gbadamosi was born on March 18, 1927. He was a former principal, Anwar-Ul Islam Model College, Agege, 1960 to 1976; Jubril Martin Memorial Grammar School, Iponri, Lagos, 1976 to 1977; and former General Secretary, Auwar-Ul Islam Movement of Nigeria 1981-1987. He died on May 15, 2023, aged 96.