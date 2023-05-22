EU to promote equity, inclusion through fashion 

The European Union flag

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, key values for both Africa and Europe using fashion.

The Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, in collaboration with EU Member States in Nigeria and the Fashion Academy, Abuja made this known in a statement in Abuja .

According to Mr Modestus Chukwulaka, Press Officer, EU Delegation to Nigeria,who made the statement available, young Nigerian designers were therefore invited to participate in the fashion competition tagged ‘Afro-Euro Runway’.

He said: “This competition feeds into the theme of this year’s Europe Day Celebration – ‘European Year of Skills.

“It aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, key values for both Africa and Europe.

“The competition offers an excellent platform for designers to showcase their collections, promote their brand, and network with industry professionals, the European Union, and its Member States, as well as connect with fashion enthusiasts. “

Chukwulaka said the designers were expected to create collections inspired by the theme, which could be interpreted in various ways, including a particular era, culture, or style.

He said that the selection criteria for participation in the competition included the professionalism, uniqueness, and quality of collections, as well as the relevance of the collections to the theme.

Chukwulaka added that the show would feature models of different beauty standards, age, disabilities, gender and body types.

According to him, applicants must be Nigerian citizens living in the country, between the ages of 18 and 40 years.

He said that judges would consider design, aesthetics, creativity, originality, inclusivity, and ability to interpret the theme (Afro-Euro) as well as previous works.

Chukwulaka added: ”Eight finalists will be selected to participate in the Fashion Runway Show/Awards Ceremony in Abuja on June 16, 2023, with all expenses covered for non-Abuja residents.

”The European Union will provide logistics support such as backstage facilities, space for shortlisted participants to exhibit and sell their collections, as well as professional photography and videography.