EU launches project to fight climate change induced crises in N-Delta

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The European Union, EU, has launched an interventionist project aimed at helping dwellers of coastal communities across the Niger Delta area of Nigeria from the negative effects arising from climate change.

The Security Component Coordinator of the project known as “Coping with Climate Change as a Cause of Conflict in Coastal Communities of West Africa (C7-West Africa)”, Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi, made this known during a two-day inception/ceremony and cooperative planning event in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Speaking further, Air Commodore Abdullahi promised that the EU will render support to the affected areas in the best possible approach, just as it will get commitments from state and non-state actors regarding the project.

The Governor of Bayelsa state, Sen. Douye Diri, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Gideon Ekeuwei, called on the European Union, to intensify their support approach in helping coastal communities from negative effect as a result of climate change.

Ekeuwei also thanked the Italian Shipping Academy for appointing the Nigeria Maritime University as the local implementing partner, adding that the state government is ready to partner with the EU to ensure the success of the project.

Some leaders of coastal communities expressed optimism of better days ahead for their people who suffer negative impact, as well as conflicts that are induced by climate change.

The event was attended by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Director-General of the National Environmental Standards, Regulations Enforcement Agency ,NESREA, and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council who applauded a train the trainers workshops scheduled to hold in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Cross River States soon.