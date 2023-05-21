EU invites designers to participate in Afro-Euro Runway fashion competition

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–The Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, in collaboration with EU Member States in Nigeria and the Fashion Academy Abuja, is inviting young Nigerian designers to participate in their fashion competition tagged ‘Afro-Euro Runway’. This competition feeds into the theme of this year’s Europe Day Celebration – ‘European Year of Skills’. It aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, key values for both Africa and Europe.

The competition offers an excellent platform for designers to showcase their collections, promote their brands, and network with industry professionals, the European Union, and its Member States, as well as connect with fashion enthusiasts. Designers are expected to create collections inspired by the theme, which can be interpreted in various ways, including a particular era, culture, or style.

The selection criteria for participation in the competition include the professionalism, uniqueness, and quality of collections, as well as the relevance of the collections to the theme. The show will feature models of different beauty standards, age, disabilities, gender, and body types. Applicants must be Nigerian citizens living in the country, between the ages of 18 and 40 years.

Judges will consider design, aesthetics, creativity, originality, inclusivity, and ability to interpret the theme (Afro-Euro) as well as previous works. Eight finalists will be selected to participate in the Fashion Runway Show/Awards Ceremony in Abuja on June 16, 2023, with all expenses covered for non-Abuja residents.

The European Union will provide logistics support such as backstage facilities, space for shortlisted participants to exhibit and sell their collections, as well as professional photography and videography.

Prospective participants must apply online through the call website: https://afroeurorunway.org/ before 30 May.