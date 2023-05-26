Establish Ministry of Energy for reliable power supply, Experts tell Tinubu

Power Supply: Some FCT communities to experience load shedding— AEDC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AHEAD of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President, the Society of Technology and Energy Professionals, STEP, has called on the incoming administration to establish the Federal Ministry of Energy to address the country’s energy challenges.

In a statement issued at the end of its inaugural meeting yesterday, the President of the Society, Ambassador Chimeremeze Enwere emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the country’s energy challenges have become a major hindrance to its economic growth and development.

Enwere further explained that the establishment of an energy minister and ministry would provide a centralized and coordinated approach to addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges.

“Our nation is facing serious energy challenges which has made it expedient for our sincere appeal for the establishment of energy minister and ministry by your administration.

“These offices will enable Nigeria to solve her energy problems through the exploration of other sources of energy, implementation of energy policies, climate actions, strengthens our energy commission and other energy agencies, local content acceleration, improve energy investments, funding, storage and infrastructure that will bring a lasting solution to our energy and electricity problems while we continue to optimize our oil and gas sector,” he said.