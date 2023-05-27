Ereyitomi felicitates with children of Warri Federal Constituency

The Warri Federal Constituency House of Representatives Member, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the children of the Warri federal constituency as they join their counterparts in other parts of the country and across the world in celebrating Children’s Day 2023.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, congratulated the children and charged them to take their education seriously in order to become the leaders of the future generation as the future is bright and near for them to take over.

He further admonished the children to shun drug abuse, and stay away from anything that will jeopardize their future, the federal lawmaker appealed to parents to protect and guide their children against the dreaded social vices threatening the world in order for them to be more safe.

Hon. Ereyitomi assured of legislating on issues that will improve and protect children rights more at the NASS assembly as they are the once to takeover the future generation.

Rep Ereyitomi wished all children in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs, Delta State and across the the country a glorious and a happy transitional Democratic children’s Day.