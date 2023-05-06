Environmental prosperity: A vital key to achieving sustainable development

By Benson Agadaga

Ensuring the environment thrives is crucial for the health and happiness of both current and future generations. It plays a vital role in achieving sustainable development, which strives to balance economic, social, and environmental factors to address present needs, while also preserving the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Land and water plays crucial roles in production and must be given equal importance as an essential part of the environment. In order to attain ecological well-being, an all-encompassing strategy that recognizes the interdependence of ecosystems, economies, and societies is necessary. This includes minimizing pollution, preserving natural resources, endorsing sustainable agriculture and forestry methods, and allocating funds towards clean energy innovations.

To achieve environmental prosperity, we need to prioritize sustainable practices that ensure the long-term health of the planet, while still meeting the needs of present and future generations. This involves implementing policies and practices that reduce our impact on the environment, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting biodiversity, conserving natural resources, and improving waste management.

One of the key challenges is finding ways to balance economic growth with environmental protection. While economic growth is important for improving the standard of living for many people, it can also lead to environmental degradation if not managed properly. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage sustainable economic practices that minimize negative impacts on the environment. This involves creating policies that incentivize companies and individuals to adopt sustainable practices, such as investing in renewable energy, using eco-friendly materials, and reducing waste.

Progressive governments be it at the Federal or state level will do well to take into consideration the above submissions. therefore, in the harnessing of the abundant natural and human resources available in our country for economic growth and development, careful measures must be inplace to ensure it is not done at a detrimental price, endangering the present and the future of the nation. Upholding the integrity of the eco system is sacrosanct for the sustainable growth and development.

Rich in natural resources on both land and water, environmental prosperity should be a crucial component of Nigeria’s development strategy. Government at all levels should work to install rules and guidelines that encourage eco-friendly actions, while also raising awareness among individuals and organizations about the significance of sustainability. Promoting biodiversity and conservation of natural ecosystems including safeguarding endangered species and habitats, and also rehabilitating damaged ecosystems . Essentially by preserving biodiversity, we ensure the sustainable functioning of natural systems.

For an extended period, oil exploration in the Niger Delta have had severe negative impacts on both the environment and the local population. This can be attributed to a lack of respect for international regulations and best practices by stakeholders and active parties in the industry. These unwanted scenerios have often left many in the area with the feeling of being neglected. Government needs to be proactive and roll in measures to protect the environment and by extension livelihoods of people to give them reassurance that equal attention is paid to all regions, promoting peace and national unity.

Various well documented disasters have left many communities devastated and people with sad memories. The Federal government in collaboration with state governments and the oil exploration companies should passionately work to ensure such tragedies are avoided at all costs. Very commendable is the fact that In recent times, there has been a greater focus on enforcing environmental laws and regulations on active players in the oil and gas industry, and while there is still room for improvement, there have been noticeable strides in improving the state of the land, water, and air around oil installations.

The Niger Delta over the years have had its fair share of Individuals often engaging in local oil refining albeit illegally. Without adequate safety precautions and regulations these unscrupulous entities expose themselves and the immediate environment to unnecessary risks and hazards. The clamp down on artisan refining of crude oil by the Federal and State Governments is necessary to protect the environment and the people involved. Many of these local refineries are known for causing oil spills, which poses a serious threat to the environment and the livelihoods of people in the surrounding communities.

Being abreast of the fact that people engage in these acts under the notion of trying to earn a living. Government should do more to empower young people to start their own businesses. By initiating programmes that offer training in entrepreneurship and access to credit facilities, a sustainable future is possible. This not only promotes economic growth but also reduces the risks associated with illegal activities like artisan refining of crude oil. Proactive governments like the Douye Diri led administration in Bayelsa state are doing well to initiate and support these youth empowerment programmes and surely reaping the benefits. It is important for other states to follow suit and implement similar measures to help reduce the prevalence of illegal activities and promote sustainable economic growth in their respective regions.

The once abundant vegetation in various parts of the country has significantly dwindled over the last six decades. The land has been stripped of mangrove swamps, freshwater rainforests and other vegetations due to the unfortunate illegal exploitations of it’s resources. Recently, Perpetrators of this illegal acts are even bold enough to encroach into forest reserves that are set aside for conservation by government.The destruction of the natural environment has been made worse by activities such as illegal logging, bush burning, illegal sand dredging, blast fishing, and careless disposal of wastes.

Those involved in the timber trade have been relentless in cutting down trees and taking them away to sell, without any consideration for replanting. Similarly, sand dredgers engage in extensive mining without proper assessment of the environmental impact. Thankfully, measures have been put in place by some state governments to checkmate these issues but more needs to be done. There has to be stronger resolve and mechanisms put in place to enforce afforestation policies. In a bid to reiterate sustainability, legislations made needs to be enforced more and new ones enacted if need to ensure and new environmental laws are active to curb these detrimental activities. There has to be increased deployment of forest guards to all local government areas with the need in other to enforce the ban on unauthorized logging. Doing these ensures that those who want to engage in logging must obtain a permit from government or they will be prohibited from doing so.

•Agadaga is Bayelsa East Senator-elect