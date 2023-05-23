Enugu Varsity VC tasks NUC on licensing more quality universities

…encourages licensing of more quality University

By Chinedu Adonu

The Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, GOUNI, Prof. Christian Anieke has tasked the National University Commission, NUC to issue licences for the establishment of more quality universities in the country.

He disclosed that the number of Universities in the country is too small to address the educational quest of the over 200 million Nigerians.

Prof. Anieke who made this call on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the school premises on the achievement of the University so far, disclosed that GOUNI is one of the fastest-growing universities in Nigeria.

He also stated that GOUNI is keen on preparing the students both on practical skills, moral and educational to international standards for a flourishing future.

Anieke who was flanked by the General Manager of GOUNI Radio, Fr. Benjamin Achi and other directors in the institution, disclosed that the School of Nursing and Medical Laboratory will soon start in the main campus, adding that they have applied for its establishment.

He disclosed that GOUNI is the first University to have DNA Learning Centre in Africa, adding that the medical students would become doctors and researchers by keying into the DNA programme while in school.

“I am not here to give you the history of our University or the achievements of the university because it will take us two or more days to do that but I am here to discuss the recent achievement and also talk about plans of the future. Godfrey Okoye University is relatively young. It was established in 2009 with few students but today we have over 4000 students. It is called the fastest-growing University in South East and Nigeria in general.

“In the last University geometry ranking, the University came 16th and in Private University ranking it came 3rd. The University is the first in Southeast and South-South and third in IUC international ranking of Nigeria Private Universities.

“Godfrey Okoye is a University that is moving with tremendous incredible speed in progress and its actions in quality of delivery of education. The University started with two faculty but now have six faculties, including the faculty of Education, Arts, Law and faculty of medicine which is the latest.

“The college of Medicine is unique in the sense that you’re sure that those who graduate from the college will be excellent. Before we started the college of Medicine, I was in Europe to discuss with some colleges and two colleges agreed to have an intensive collaboration.

“The collaboration is so intensive that our students will be taken some of the exams they take there. Our students will be jointly classes and workshops with Students in Austra colleges of medicine. Our professors will be going there and their professors will be coming here. Also, our students will be in the European College of medicine before graduation.

“With these arrangements, the training of medical students will be different from what we have here. Our students will be able to compete globally because the curriculum is not what we have here but international. 90% of laboratory equipment is provided for the students because we are building for the future not today.

“The school of nursing, Laboratory will kick off by June when the school resume for the new session as we have applied for it and the Pharmacy department and another science department will be by next year.

“The University is contributing to the lives of people and I will continue to encourage the licencing of more Universities with specious programmes like the University of Transportation, University of Farming, journalism and all that. We need quality