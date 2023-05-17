Enugu Guber: LP to petition CJN over Mbah’s alleged certificate forgery case

…demands transfer of the case to another Judge, probe of legal counsels

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has resolved to petition the Chief Justice of Nigeria over the “funny” judgments given by judges handling the alleged forgery case against the Enugu State Governor-Elect, Mr Peter Mbah.

It also resolved to also Petition the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/611/2023 from the Court handling it to another Court.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, said this at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Ifoh said, “The Labour Party has resolved to petition the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Chairman of the National Judicial Council over the funny court orders being issued by judges in this case.”

He explained that the party was confident that it had a water-tight case of certificate forgery against the PDP governorship candidate who the party insisted failed to participate in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps Scheme after graduation.

The LP Spokesman equally raised the alarm that the “INEC declared Governor-Elect” has commenced moves to compromise institutions of the state to make them bow to his whims.

He said, “Mr Mbah has commenced syndicated actions to compromise every institution of state just to sustain himself in power.

“Now we shall painstakingly chronicle the events as they have occurred to make it easy for Nigerians and the media to engage with and ensure we stop this recklessness before it gets too late.

“Sometime in November 2022, a Law firm, Omas and Partners sent a letter to the Director General of NYSC seeking verification of the CTC of the Certificate of National Service with Nos A.808297 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission by Mr. Peter Mbah.

“In a letter dated 1st February 2023 the NYSC confirmed that the certificate was not issued by the Corps.

“Upon receipt of the letter, a Civil Society group, Total Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative, commenced a direct criminal complaint at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6 in a suit marked CR/24/23.

“By a letter dated 6th February 2023, Chief Magistrate His Worship Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 to cause an investigation in respect of the allegation and report back to the Court within two weeks.

“It was at this stage that the NGO in question addressed the media and called on Mr. Peter Mbah, to withdraw from the Governorship contest and apologize to the people of Enugu state, having been exposed for his forgery.

“At that point, all hell was let loose and Mr. Peter Mbah began implementation of a grand design to compromise all institutions of the state.

“It will interest Nigerians in general, and the media in particular, to note that the AIG in obedience to the Court action swung into action by writing to the Director General of the NYSC.

“More than three months after and in direct derision of the powers of the Court, the Director General of NYSC being a Military man and having access to a gun has refused to respond to the AIG despite the letter being ordered by the Court.

“There can be no worse level of disobedience to civil authority than this. Unfortunately, this was after Mr. Peter Mbah was identified to have visited the Headquarters of the Corps in Maitama, Abuja.

“Again, on 10th February, 2023 while being a lawyer and knowing the basics about jurisdiction of Courts, Mr. Peter Mbah filed a Suit marked EN/84/23 against INEC at the Enugu State High Court seeking injunctive reliefs to restrain the Commission from removing/withdrawing his name or simply disqualifying him due to the forgery of the certificate.

“While the above-named Suit was still pending in the Enugu state High Court, Mr. Peter Mbah hired a shady group, the Registered Trustees of Peoples Wellbeing Association, to file a defective Suit against him.”

“The Suit was marked FCT/HC/2399/2033. Upon filing the Suit without certifying public documents attached to the Suit, the hired Claimant also refused or neglected to file either a further affidavit or Counter affidavit in opposition to the Counterclaim by Mr. Mbah.

“From reading a copy of the judgment, the collusion between the parties will be very obvious even on the surface and it is shameful that the Court had to be desecrated to this extent just to conceal the forgery.

“As usual, in order to hide a lie, another lie needs to be told. Knowing that the order of the FCT High Court he earlier secured cannot save him from the impending outcome of the challenge of the forgery at the Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal, Mr. Peter Mbah continued his forum shopping.”