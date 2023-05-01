Enugu guber: Groups carpet NYSC over delay in responding to court order

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THREE rights groups, Total Support for Rule of Law, Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum, have tackled the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, over alleged disobedience to a court order.

The groups claimed that the service has blatantly refused to treat with dispatch a court order that it verifies the certificate with number A808297 submitted by the Enugu State governor -elect,Mr. Peter Mbah to the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,to contest for the governorship position.

The groups at a joint press conference in Abuja,noted that “for more than two months now since the AIG Zone 7 in line with a court order, wrote to the DG NYSC, he has refused to reply to the court order to verify the certificate with number A808297 submitted by Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to INEC.”

Reading a prepared text of the media conference to newsmen,Mr Chidi Odo,who introduced himself as the groups’ programme director, said:”The Director General of NYSC, in refusing to respond to the letter from the police is actively impeding police investigation.”

“The NYSC DG should realize that he carries the weight of the integrity of two institutions on his shoulders. The integrity of the NYSC will be in question if he refuses to reply to the police or uses the opportunity of being in that office to impede investigation.

“Also the very heavy weight of the integrity of the Nigerian Army is also on his shoulders.

“While on that seat,the NYSC DG is an ambassador of the Nigerian Army and he should act knowing that fact and protect the Army,”he said.

They called on the NYSC boss to respond to the letter by the AIG Zone 7 within 48 hours “or we commence action to make a case of impeding of police investigation and also for aiding and abetting a crime of forgery.”

“If the DG NYSC does not have personal interest in the case at hand, he should not allow this ultimatum to expire.

“The only reason the DG NYSC cannot respond to a court ordered investigation is if there is very serious interest for which he can dare the court and impede the investigation”, the text further read.