Enugu govt hails rural electrification intervention

Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

The recent interventions in the state by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has been commended by the Enugu State Government.

This commendation was made through the Third National Fadama Development Additional Financing Project.

A letter signed by Ikechukwu Jude Ogboke, the state project coordinator explained that the state government expressed “profound gratitude to the REA for the provision of solar-powered irrigation pumps and their accessories”.

The Enugu government was also appreciative of the street lights and support in building the capacity of beneficiary farmers on their utilization and maintenance.

The letter added these interventions will improve the productivity of farmers, especially during the dry season while contributing to food security in the country.

REA is a government agency saddled with a mandate of providing all rural-dwelling Nigerians access to reliable and affordable electricity. power.