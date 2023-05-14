Enugu govt commends firm over Centenary City

…to preserve master plan and ensure sustainable development

A city development company, Private Estates International West Africa Limited (PEIWA), has restated its resolve to deliver a modern city, Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City, also known as Centenary City, to the people of Enugu State to make the state compete with other cosmopolitan cities in Nigeria and West Africa.

In a statement made available to the press, the company noted that the journey towards the realization of the agenda started in May 2009 with an agreement with the Enugu State Government. According to the company, this development initiative was backed up with necessary documents that originated from signed agreements and fully backed up with the issuance of certificates of occupancy for the 1907 hectares of land mapped out for the modern city at Obeagu Amechi Awkunanaw registered as 20/20/1622 at the Land Registry in Enugu.

Private Estates International West Africa Limited has already committed over ten billion Naira towards the development of the estate, with some of the funding being secured through a Commercial Bank loan. The company has ensured that the estate is easily accessible, thanks to the provision of necessary infrastructure and facilities in the area.

This effort has attracted amazing interest in the modern city from property developers of renowned status from within and outside the country, including corporate organizations like banks, schools, hospitality industries and religious organizations, with many of them making investments that run into hundreds of millions of naira in the ultra-modern Centenary City.

Also, many completed properties in the city have either been occupied by their owners or rented to tenants by their developers.

“Earlier this year, a very decisive consent judgment delivered by an Enugu High Court presided over by Justice R. O. Odugu affirmed that Private Estates International West Africa Limited was duly allotted the 1097 hectares of land at Obeagu Amechi Awkunanaw for the Centenary City based on the agreement it entered into with the Enugu State government in 2009”, the company stated in the release.

Adding on the release, the company stressed that “the court further held that the purported revocation by the former commissioner of lands was illegal, null and void”.

Speaking on a recent visit to the centenary city, the Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended Private Estates International West Africa Limited for its commitment towards the realization of the vision of Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City, also known as Centenary City.

Responding, the Managing Director of the company, Engineer Kingsley Eze, described the visit of the Governor as a morale booster and tonic that would motivate the company to realize the objectives of the centenary city.