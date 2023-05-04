Enugu community seeks justice for murdered APGA guber aspirant, Udeh

By Dennis Agbo

The people of Ozalla community in Nkanu-west local government area of Enugu state have demanded that murderers of a former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2023 election, late Engr Dons Udeh be unraveled and brought to book.

The community gave the charger yesterday to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, the Department of State Security, DSS, the Police and all security agencies operating in the state

Udeh was declared missing on April 22 with his cell phone allegedly found at the fence of a police station, while his decomposing body was found at 9th mile, an outskirt of the metropolis on April 26.

The police had issued a statement, promising to swing into investigation on the suspected assassination, but are yet to come up with any report on the gruesome murder.

In a protest walk yesterday, tagged “Ozalla Bleeds, #Justice for Dons!”, the community marched round Enugu metropolis, terminating at the Government House where they were received by Governor Ugwuanyi and other government officials.

President General of Ozalla Development Union, Mr. C.N Nwagbara narrated that a similar incident had happened to the Traditional Ruler of Etiti-Ozalla, HRH Igwe Dons Nwochi on December 24 2021; another citizen, Mr. Anayo Nweke in January this year, who both disappeared from the community without any trace.

The community therefore said that Udeh’s murder was a case too many and charged the state government and security agencies to resolve the quagmire.

The protesting community carried placards that had inscriptions such as: ‘Police and DSS can help stop Terrorism in Ozalla’, ‘Save Ozalla from Abductors,’ ‘Stop Kidnapping and Killings in Ozalla,’ ‘Ndi Ozalla cry out for Justice,’ and many other inscriptions.

Addressing Governor Ugwuanyi inside the government house, Nwagbara said, “We’re here to ensure that justice is done, we are here to activate the Governor’s sentiment to go out of his way to do the unusual to ensure that justice is done in this circumstance.”

