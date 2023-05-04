Enugu community protest, demand Justice for Udeh, murdered APGA Guber Aspirant

By Dennis Agbo

The people of Ozalla community in the Nkanu-west local government area of Enugu state have demanded that the murderers of a former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2023 election, late Engr Dons Udeh be unravelled and brought to book.

The community gave the charger to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, the Department of State Security, DSS, the Police and all security agencies operating in the state.

Udeh was declared missing on April 22 with his cell phone allegedly found at the fence of a police station, while his decomposing body was found at 9th mile, an outskirt of the metropolis on April 26.

The police had issued a statement, promising to swing into the investigation on the suspected assassination, but is yet to come up with any report on the gruesome murder.

In a protest walk on Wednesday, tagged “Ozalla Bleeds, #Justice for Dons!”, the community marched around the Enugu metropolis, terminating at the Government House where they were received by Governor Ugwuanyi and other government officials.

President General of Ozalla Development Union, Mr C.N Nwagbara narrated that a similar incident had happened to the Traditional Ruler of Etiti-Ozalla, HRH Igwe Dons Nwochi on December 24 2021; another citizen, Mr Anayo Nweke in January this year, who both disappeared from the community without any trace.

The community, therefore, said that Udeh’s murder was a case of too many and charged the state government and security agencies to resolve the quagmire.

The protesting community carried placards that had inscriptions such as: ‘Police and DSS can help stop Terrorism in Ozalla’, ‘Save Ozalla from Abductors,’ ‘Stop Kidnapping and Killings in Ozalla,’ ‘Ndi Ozalla cry out for Justice,’ and many other inscriptions.

Addressing Governor Ugwuanyi inside the government house, Nwagbara said, “We’re here to ensure that justice is done, we are here to activate the Governor’s sentiment to go out of his way to do the unusual to ensure that justice is done in this circumstance.

“Engr Dons Udeh occupies a position not less and a big gap has been created in our community. We’re here to demand from the Governor to give directives to the security personnel. He was forcefully killed and so we have come for the government to tell us what happened.

“We beg the government to help us unmask the criminals behind this dastard act and bring them to justice and that’s why we say #Justice for Dons. Please help us resolve this crime so that it will not happen again.”