Enugu communities protest as govt insists on demolition of sprawling estates

By Dennis Agbo

The Obeagu and Ndiagu Amechi-Uwani Awkunanaw communities in Enugu South local government area have pleaded with the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, to shelve its planned demolition of over 200 houses in Enugu Lifestyle & Golf City, otherwise known as Centenary city.

The ECTDA had issued last notice for demolition of the estates after a court order was given in resolution of the protracted land dispute which its Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) was revoked in 2019 by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration but was restored after litigation.

The communities however have objection that they were not joined in the suite even when they applied to be joined, insisting that the ‘consent judgement’ between the state government and the private developer, Private Estates International West Africa limited, was a travesty of justice when the indigenous owners of the disputed land were barred from being parties in the litigation.

They communities contend that since the initial 318 hectares of land mapped for permanent site of Anambra State University of Science and Technology, ASUTECH, in 1982 was no longer used for the purpose it was meant, the land should return back to the Awkunanaw communities.

In a community protest at estate, on Tuesday, the indigenous land owners chanted songs with masquerades and carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘No going back in reclaiming our land’, ‘Enugu state government should know we have no other land’, ‘We cannot run away from our home,’ ‘Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority should obey court order in suite No E/306/2022,’ among other inscriptions.

Leader of the Ndiagu Amechi-Uwani Awkunanaw protesting group, Chief Sunday Whyte Nnaji maintained that all the buildings the ECTDA marked for demolition n their ancestral home were duly approved by the government agency, insisting that the state government had ulterior motive in it’s planned demolition of their native homeland.

On the other hand, the Traditional Ruler of Obeagu Awkunanaw community, HRH Igwe Mike Nnukwu lamented that even his place would be affected in the demolition exercise if the state government makes good it’s treat of demolition.

The monarch said: “Some people miraculously expanded the proposed 318 hectares to become 1097 hectares brazenly covering even a portion of my palace – one of our traditional symbols of unity as well as other places of traditional value.

“Earlier this year, in a stunning consent judgement, we were greeted with another attempt to place a legal seal over the quantum illegality by these land grabbers, even when we applied to join the suit but were not heard.

“I can also confidently note that if there is one legacy assiduously pursued by the administration of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, it has been one of sustained peace within the state. Any suggestion that this administration will support any action that will plunge our community into turmoil and guaranteed anarchy is therefore totally alien. It is also near impossible to imagine that the current government would wish to usher in the incoming administration with a parting trojan horse of crisis.”

The community accused the Chief of Staff to the state governor of being responsible for the whole episode.

In it’s reaction, the Public Relations Officer of ECTDA, Mr. Gideon Eze said that bulldozers will move into the estates on Wednesday for demolition of the affected houses.

Eze noted that the agency was not into negotiation or resolution of land disputes but is an enforcement agency carrying out it’s statutory function of restoration of city plan and removal of properties in contravention to Enugu master plan.