Entracht Frankfurt to visit Nigeria in search of new Okochas, Osimhens

•Seek partnership with NFF on grassroots development

By Desmond Ekwueme

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are billed to visit Nigeria between May 20 and 28 for a talent hunt program as they intensify their bid to discover new Austin Okochas, Nwankwo Kanus and Victor Osimhens Vanguard has exclusively gathered.

The officials of Eintracht Frankfurt will be led by their Chief Scouting Coordinator, Sebastian Frank who will arrive Nigeria on May 19.

The German contingent will be received in Nigeria by former Bundesliga and Hannover 96 and MSV Duisburg defensive midfielder, Darlington Omodiagbe.

Omodiagbe, a FIFA licensed agent and former member of the technical committee of the NFF who is partnering with Eintracht Frankfurt to bring the project to life. He is equally working in conjunction with another FIFA licenced agent, Olakunle Awoyale.

According to Omodiagbe, the excellent performance of Victor Osimhen in the outgoing season with SS Napoli has sparked off huge interest in Europe for Nigerian players.

Bundesliga organizers and clubs are seeking and focusing on ways to tap into the exploits of Osimhen to discover more of his kinds believed to be in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Omodiagbe says, “Osimhen has revived the hope of better things and days for Nigerian football. The interest and desire for Nigerian players is huge in Europe as I speak irrespective of the ouster of Golden Eaglets from Algeria 2023 AFCON U-17.

“We’re keying into this interest especially as we discovered that the demand is high in the Bundesliga where the likes of Okocha, Akpoborie, Agali, Ojigwe and yours sincerely played.

“Like our partners from Eintracht Frankfurt say, it is an avenue to discover more Okochas and Nwankwo Kanus. So it is going to be a scouting program or talent hunt if you like. It will be organized in Ijebu Ode where invited teams will feature in a mini competition of two groups.

“That is the first part of our program. The second part will run off almost immediately when we conclude the first. Eintracht Frankfurt seek to partner with the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure football at the grassroots is developed along the FIFA Goal Project vision which involves how Academies should be run to feed the club sides first and from there to the national teams.

“We hope this project is supported by stakeholders and all concerned as it will serve as a blueprint to revive our football. If Senegal can rule African football at all levels then, Nigeria can. That’s our ultimate goal but first things should be done first.

“Like the Holy books say, If the foundation is destroyed what can the righteous do. We want to rebuild the foundation of our football from this little project hence, we appeal for support.”