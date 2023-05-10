Energy Transition: Owie advocates for managed phaseout of high-emitting assets

Dr. Ese Owie, co-founder of Climate Change Africa and convener of the African Energy Transition Initiative, has called for a Managed Phaseout of High-emitting Assets (HAEs) as a critical step towards a just transition to a net-zero world. Speaking at an Energy Roundtable over the weekend, Dr. Owie highlighted the need for gas-dependent African economies to retire HAEs early to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.

Dr. Owie emphasized that a Managed Phaseout approach would involve a gradual and well-planned retirement of high-emitting assets, focusing on minimizing the negative impact on workers and communities. He noted that this approach had been successfully implemented in other regions, such as Europe and the United States, and can be adapted to suit African countries’ specific needs and circumstances.

“Retiring High-emitting Assets early is an essential step for Africa to take in our transition to a net-zero world,” said Dr. Owie. “We must do this in a way that is equitable and just, taking into account the needs and concerns of workers and communities affected by these changes.”

“Managed Phaseout is a net-zero-aligned approach for operating and financing high-emitting assets, with clear commitments – enshrined in Transition Plans – around their retirement. This Managed Phaseout approach may also form part of a National Energy Transition Strategy, where countries permit the operation of high-emitting assets in support of an orderly and just transition.”

Notably, developing a Managed Phaseout approach for high-emitting assets provides an alternative to companies and financial institutions withdrawing finance (i.e., divesting) from these assets. While the withdrawal of finance can encourage decarbonization, it can also potentially have the unintended consequence of prolonging the life of high-emitting assets and even worsen their GHG emissions profile if they are transferred to those with less climateñ ambition, disclosure, or scrutiny,” he added.

Speaking further, Owie stated that having a Managed Phaseout may provide some key benefits for African Nations in financing the net zero transition, as it “promotes an orderly transition by reducing the risk of sudden value destruction from stranding. It also mitigates financial marginalization for Governments/firms with high-emitting assets but credible transition plans for their retirement. Indeed, having a credible, net zero-aligned plan for high-emitting assets can ensure a wider pool of prospective financers, reducing the cost of capital and unlocking higher valuation and liquidity of assets.”

“Most importantly, a Managed Phaseout plan enables net zero committed financial institutions to maintain engagement with and investments in companies in high-emitting sectors. This supports influence over broader net-zero strategy and planning at these companies, maintains portfolio diversification, and recognizes that client or investee relationships and interests in companies are often broader than just a set of high-emitting assets.”

Owie’s call for a Managed Phaseout of HAEs comes at a time when the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed his view that it is unreasonable for Nigeria to jettison fossil fuels at this point. At the launch of Dr. David Ige’s book “Understanding Natural Gas, a Nigerian Perspective,” Vice President Osinbajo stressed the importance of balancing environmental concerns with the need to maintain energy security and economic growth.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by gas-dependent African economies, Dr. Owie emphasized that a Managed Phaseout of HAEs is not about a sudden abandonment of fossil fuels but rather a gradual transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. He noted that there are many opportunities for African countries to leverage renewable energy resources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, as well as to invest in energy efficiency measures to reduce energy waste and improve productivity.

“A Managed Phaseout of High-emitting Assets is not only the right thing to do for the environment, but it is also the smart thing to do for our economies,” said Dr. Owie. “We must seize this opportunity to invest in clean energy, commit to credible Energy Transition Plans and build a more sustainable future for Africa and the world.