Endometriosis should be declared chronic disease like HIV in Africa — Survivor

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ms. Kgomotso Mpho Gagosi is an endometriosis champion from Botswana; she is one of the few individuals campaigning against endometriosis. In this interview, she speaks on why health conditions like endometriosis should be declared a chronic health condition like HIV. According to her, one in every 10 women has the condition.

How do you think African leaders can be intentional in addressing endometriosis?

First of all, we really wish this could be declared a chronic condition worldwide, especially in Africa. We also wish it could be given the same attention as other diseases such as HIV

Culture and tradition have hampered progress in addressing endometriosis, how can this be handled?

In our culture, women are expected to have children right after they get married, we wish that could stop because it puts a lot of pressure on women who are struggling with infertility issues.

Progress so far

We see a lot of people getting interested in learning about endometriosis. Some are even coming out to say they have it but they have been scared because of the stigma.

The challenges

Doing this entails a lot of travelling, and it’s a bit difficult since we are a nonprofit-making foundation.

Statistics of survivors in

Botswana is a very small country and it is still believed that one in every 10 women has this condition.

Public perception of endometriosis

We are raising a lot of awareness and sensitising the public about this condition and we have realised that a lot of women are affected. We now strongly believe endometriosis could be one of the many reasons why our population is not growing.

You were in Nigeria last year for advocacy against endometriosis, do you think the trip paid off?

It did in so many ways. We really appreciate the fact that the Nigerian media is so involved.

Success stories

Well, we are managing the condition through treatment

Follow up and feedback mechanism

There is still life after endometriosis