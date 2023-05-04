End deadly unrest in Nasarawa, other places now, Reps urge FG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Nigerian government to take immediate action to end the unrest in Kokona LGA, Nasarawa State and other parts of Nigeria.

The House also called on the relevant security agencies to carry out immediate investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The call came on the heels of a motion titled “Urgent Need to Investigate the Unrest Between Three Communities in Kokona LGA in Nasarawa State Leading to the Touching of Two Villages and the Death of Over Fourteen Persons”, moved by Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Gbefwi said that there has been a recent unrest in Tattara and two other communities in Kokona LGA of Nasarawa which has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of properties and displacement of members of the communities.

“Reports and investigative assessments indicate that the incident is between Mada communities and Fulani Herdsmen.

“The Nigerian government and security agencies have been making frantic efforts to provide lasting solutions to the menace of such incidents in the region and other parts of the country but more work needs to be done in such regard.

“The complains of the Tattara inhabitants who observed that the deadly escapades of the attackers was increasingly unsettling the Western part of Nasarawa state after leaving their unpleasant footprints in the Southern part of the state.

“The local communities have been in a state of unrest as a bloody tribal conflict looms in Kokona LGA after the inhabitants have been left in sorrow, blood and tears by their assailants.

“This Hallowed Chamber has always taken as a matter of national importance, all necessary steps by way of legislative action to ensure the security and safety of Nigerians remain a top priority of the National Assembly.”

Adopting the motion after a favorable voice vote by the majority of the members called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate intervention for those affected and the internally displaced persons.

It also called on the federal government to have a more proactive approach geared at beefing up security in rural areas and thereby forestalling future recurrence.