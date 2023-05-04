Emmy Cruz TMG, Nigeria’s fast-rising music business mogul

As Nigerians continue to headline the world music and entertainment scene with music talents, Emmy Cruz TMG, has been creating businesses and opportunities.

One of the Music Business Moguls, Nigerian Entrepreneurs, Music strategists, and Public Figure, Emmanuel Emeka Ogani , is gaining grounds in the industry is known as Emmy Cruz TMG.

The eastern bred was born on the November 25, 2004, he is the founding member of The Money Gang (TGM), and bred in the eastern part of Nigeria.

He is an active netizen who regularly use the social media and post music release by underground artists on his social media stories.

Recently, an influencer’s post brought him to limelight on social media. He got thousands of fans and followers across the country. It is on account of his top notch photos that he has 10,000 Facebook likes and more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

Emm Cruz TMG has done so well for himself as he regularly serves as a Back-bone for upcoming artistes.

He attended primary school and secondary in the south-eastern part of the country.

His career began 2018, but did not go viral. However, he worked hard to reach where he is today.