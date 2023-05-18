Emefiele’s study leave mere propaganda by those who didn’t win polling units for Tinubu — CSO

*Beware of Matawale,it advises Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A group the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, has refuted the claim that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele applied for study leave to escape what could be waiting for him in the administration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as fake.

The group which insisted that there was nothing as such in existence, advised the President-elect, to be wary of the antics of the outgoing Governor of Zamfara State. Bello Matawalle, who it noted, was the architect of the rumours.

It described the rumour as propaganda by people who failed to deliver their polling units to the president-elect at the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement,the group claimed that the Zamfara State governor resorted to blackmail and peddling of falsehood to present himself as a noble and patriotic character before the president-elect.

In the statement by its national coordinator, Barr. Obed Agu, the group said it was amazed that the Zamfara Governor relied on fake news which had been officially debunked by the Presidency to issue a statement against the CBN Governor.

The group insisted that the Governor deliberately wanted to use the fake news to salvage his image before the President-elect noting that the people of Zamfara State voted him out of office as the only governor out of the ten governors seeking reelection who could not win.

Part of the statement read:“The people of Zamfara State accused him of complicity in the insecurity and activities of bandits that ravaged Zamfara State and the greater part of neighbouring Katsina and parts of Sokoto

” The people also accused him of mismanagement of the financial and mineral resources of the state as well as gross incompetence in handling the affairs of the state.

“These were the reasons the people of Zamfara State passed their democratic verdict on him and voted him out of office so that he can go and face the law.

And having lost out, Mr. Matawalle now thinks that he can erase the consequences of his financial malfeasance by calling himself a patriotic Nigerian and attempting to hoodwink the President-elect that he loves Nigeria.

” It is for this purpose that he has targeted Mr. Emefiele as his scapegoat in his failed project to present himself as a good citizen.”