Elumelu tasks Governors on entrepreneur, youth investment, debt management

Urges Governors to reduce much reliance on funds from the Centre

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Chairman, of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu has called on Nigerian leaders especially the governors of the 36 States of the country to embrace entrepreneurship as that would help empower the young people for national development.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja on the theme, “Task of Nation Building,” at the opening of the 2023 induction for Re-elected and elected governors with the theme: Governing for Impact (Building Sub-national Governance), organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Elumelu noted that investment in young people is a guarantee for national transformation.

The group Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc ( Transcorp) who was speaking to the incoming and re-elected Governors urged them to invest in Infrastructure, in the development of the people, “The next generation is our hope for a better Nigeria. If we empower young people in our states and give them an enabling environment to grow, they will transform Nigeria “

Elumelu who lamented that there was over-reliance on revenue from the Federation account, urged the Governors to think outside the box by diversifying and not wait until funds come from Abuja, adding ”Let us be frank, in Nigeria, there is too much reliance on the allocation of funds from the centre. We need our governors to govern their states, there is no point in always going to Abuja for meetings that can be done virtually Digitise your administration, and remove inefficiencies and bottlenecks. Lead by example. How do you create entrepreneurs? We have the largest youth population in Africa. The future of our states and country belongs to our youth.

“We know young people in Nigeria are disengaged from society, and this creates alienation and lack of purpose. This frustration manifests in extremism, emigration and the slippery slope to crime.

“At The Tony Elumelu Foundation, the leading philanthropy in Africa empowering young people across all 54 African countries, we understand first-hand the importance of entrepreneurship and youth engagement. We recognise the importance of young people in decision-making and leadership roles and empowering them to contribute to the development of their communities.

” If we believe our young can make meaningful contributions to society when provided with the support they need, we must create a platform for the young majority to thrive, be heard, and contribute. The Nigeria youth unemployment rate is projected at about 51 per cent in 2023. An idle mind attracts evil and rightfully so. Youth engagement is crucial for the development of any society, and entrepreneurship can play a significant role in driving this engagement.

” How do you engage youth? As a private sector leader with investments in key sectors of the Nigerian economy through the Heirs Holdings Group, Transcorp Group, and United Bank for Africa Group, I see the challenges faced by our young. Together, our Group employs 40,000 people across Nigeria and I can attest first-hand to the wave of skilled young people leaving the country for so-called greener pastures The Japa syndromeWe must tell ourselves the truth, the world today is so global that talent will always move to where conditions are most favourable.”

Speaking further, Elumelu said, “No one can underestimate the role of good governance in contributing to the development of Nigeria. Our country has a population of about 220 million – the largest in Africa and the great majority are young people. You each governor will govern states with different dynamics, different population densities, different compositions of ethnolinguistic groups, different natural resource endowments, different levels of economic activity, different rural and urban dynamics

“But there is one constant, you will all govern states where there will be majorities of young people, Nigerians below the age of 35. What does that mean?

“We know politics sees many interest groups and stakeholders, competing, jostling – but your success will mean prioritising the largest stakeholder Group in your states, our youth. This is why this conversation we are having is so apt and timely.

“I urge you all to prioritise youth engagement as the sure means to create the most impact and catalyse socio-economic development and growth – for your respective states and Nigeria at large. I am not a politician, but I share your goals, a better, brighter tomorrow for Nigeria. A journey to unity, prosperity and well-being for all. These are goals the private sector shares and can contribute to.

“Nigeria’s destiny can only be achieved with public and private sectors working in lockstep – for the common good. That is why I champion entrepreneurship amongst our youth. An entrepreneur has a stake in our country’s success. An entrepreneur carries others, family, employees, and communities with him or her. Entrepreneur wants stability, power, education, respect and certainty in their environment. With this foundation, entrepreneurs can be the engines of our growth.

“We know Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs, we need our governors to unleash this next generation. So, I ask you, how can we make your states more entrepreneurial and geared towards the creation of wealth? How do we create the Nigerian Steve Jobs in the next 4 years of your first term in office?4 years is a short time! Let me give you my thoughts, First of all, it is about creating the right enabling environment Each of our states is like a country, look at Singapore, a country with 6 million people, in 1965, the country’s GDP per capita stood at USD500In 1991 Per Capita GDP stood at USD14,500.

“Today the per capita GDP stands at USD55,000 making the country one of the most developed and thriving countries in the world. This can be your state’s story too Singapore is a city-state with no oil, no abundance of natural resources, just human resources and purposeful leadership but how did they get there?

” It was not a mistake, it took deliberate actions by focused leadership that started with the country’s post-independence leader, Lee Kuan Yew, a combination of sound financial and economic policy coupled with a corruption-free environment and technological advancement has led to a massive increase in the standard of living of the people and reduction in poverty. Likewise in the East Asian Tiger Economies of South Korea, and Taiwan, look at their success, you will see the same themes running through entrepreneurship, education, targeted credit assistance, incubators and accelerators, improved regulatory ease, etc.

“Gentlemen, I would like you all to see yourselves as the Presidents of your states, CEOs and lead mentors. Every one of you can do this and it starts from day 1 in the office and how you organise your office and administration the vision and strategy for what you would like to achieve think of when I took over a distressed bank and created Standard Trust Bank, we set for ourselves a 3-tiered strategic plan of what we wanted to achieve We were relentless and in less than a decade, we achieved all of our plans and had completed the largest financial services merger in sub-Saharan Africa that brought about the new UBA Pick the right team to help drive the vision.”