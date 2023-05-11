Elon Musk announces new female CEO for Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced the company’s next CEO will be a woman.
“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Musk stated in a tweet.
Musk did not specify the name of the next CEO. She is slated to start working in June.
The South African-born entrepreneur explained that he will still hold an executive position in the company. Musk will oversee major functions like product and software.
“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk added.
