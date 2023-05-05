Elizade Autoland shines at JAC International Awards

By Theodore Opara

Elizade Autoland, distributor of JAC passenger cars and light duty trucks in Nigeria, has received an international award.

The auto firm was honoured by the JAC parent company in China for its new product promotion in 2022 and doing well in the Nigerian market.

The company said, “We are honoured to receive the Excellent New Product Promotion Award at the JAC international distributors conference China.

“All thanks to our incredible team for their dedication, innovation and creativity with a burning passion to always push the limits and succeed.”