Electric mass transit buses debut in Lagos

By Sebastine Obasi

Lagos has joined global cities that embraced electric vehicles as Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), in conjunction with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, launched its Electric-Mass Tansit buses.



The endeavour is geared towards the transformation of the State’s public transport system through the development and deployment of a pathway to a carbon free mobility ecosystem within the State.



The roll-out of the electric buses kicked off with a three-month Proof-Of-Concept (PoC) phase, aimed at establishing the viability of electric vehicles for mass transportation in Lagos State. This will be followed by a Pilot phase with an expanded fleet and bus routes, and the eventual countrywide deployment creating employment for over 30,000 Nigerians.



Speaking at the event, Managing Director, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinoja, stated: “This initiative is a major aspect of our vision for transportation in Lagos State, we are desirous of having a clean and efficient transportation system.

‘‘I am elated that in just over a year that Oando Clean Energy came to us to discuss the possibility of working with us in the deployment of electric buses we have signed MoU with a key deliverable being the implementation of a PoC that would allow us finally include electric buses in our ecosystem.”



In his remark, President/Chief Executive Officer, OCEL, Dr. Ainojie Irune, said the concept is aimed at revolutionalizing Nigeria’s transport sector.