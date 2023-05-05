Electoral Promises: Don’t disappoint Nigerians — Anglican Bishop tells Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Bishop, Diocese of Ijebu South-West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Dr Babatunde Ogunbanwo has called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to fulfil all his electoral promises to Nigerians, as he takes over governance on May 29, saying that every Nigerian looks forward to the renewed hope he promised.

Bishop Ogunbanwo, who made the call on Friday, in his charge at the First Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Ijebu South-West, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Aiyepe-Ijebu. said, “One can see that our country under successful administration has witnessed untold hardships, but presently our national life has gone from being a failed state to a nation that is sleeping, dormant, lethargic and almost dead.

He said, “Virtually everything that could go wrong had gone wrong. Many things have fallen apart, and the centre cannot hold anymore. Our nation is really on the brink of collapse and like it happened in 2015 when the expectation of Nigerians was that the new leadership of the country will bring the needed change to us. Many people had thought that most of the challenges confronting our country such as insecurity, insurgency, unemployment, and poor health care system, among others, will soon become a thing of the past”.

Speaking on the ‘japa syndrome’ among Nigerian youths, Bishop Ogunbanwo called on government at all levels in the country to urgently put in place mechanisms to redress the trend before it is too late.

According to the Bishop, “The rate at which our youths are leaving the country, owing to frustration and lack of fulfilment is alarming. The Japa syndrome is, unfortunately, becoming most popular, but then most worrisome is the inability of the government to respond adequately to this”.

“These youths go out in search of employment which they do not get at home, and a better standard of living that is lacking here”.

“We call on your government at all levels to urgently put in place mechanisms for redressing the trend before it is too late, and before the country becomes impoverished of professionals that can contribute meaningfully to the human capital development of our nation”.

“We appeal to various governments to create jobs for the young people, not necessarily the so-called white-collar job, but other jobs including menial jobs, which they joyfully engage in outside the country. The government may also need to improve the standard of living here; make electricity work, make water run and give every citizen equal opportunities to grow. Our youths will stay back”.

While congratulating Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his re-election for a second term in office, Bishop Ogunbanwo commended him for his systematic leadership style that put in place strategies and policies for making the state better off.

He equally commended him for the construction of the Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilisan and the new traditional rulers’ law; which allows traditional rulers to be installed and buried according to their faith.

Bishop Ogunbanwo at the Synod appealed to Governor Abiodun to critically look into the issue of deductions, salaries and gratuities owed workers, both serving and retired.

He said, “The situation of pensioners who have retired for long and have not received their entitlements is a cause for worry. Many people have died without receiving their entitlements. This is painful for many families and there is even no hope in sight for them”.

“These are people who have served meritoriously and are now wallowing in poverty and self-pity. Many of them cannot even buy medication to take care of their health. Government should take cognizance of the fact that with the economic depression in town, many workers are not able to feed, many are suffering and hunger/poverty amidst us”.

We appeal that our government look into the agitations of our people promptly without delay; and look for a way of bringing smiles to the faces of our pensioners as a matter of urgency”.