Elections fallout: Yoruba communities meet with non-indigenes to foster peace

Some Yoruba communities in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State, on Sunday met with the non-indigenes to resolve issues that would help foster peaceful coexistence among them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Landlords and Residents Association of Soba Town (LARAS), in collaboration with Abule Ado, Oteyi and Itogba residents.

The event was tagged, ‘A Call for Peace Summit between the Indigenes and non-indigenes of Abule, Soba, Oteyi and Itogba Communities.’

During the last presidential and gubernatorial elections which held last Feb. 25 and March 18 respectively, a lot of conflicts arose between different groups because of misinformation and fake news.

One of such conflicts occurred in the four communities, where there was a breakdown of law and order, which led to loss of one life, injuries and destruction of properties of residents.

According to a joint statement issued by the communities, after the summit, the conflict was due to the different political affiliations of the residents and the fake news that permeated the state during the elections.

“Hoodlums from outside the communities took advantage of the breach of order to dispossess people of their valuables, brandishing weapons and unleashed mayhem.

“Such politically-motivated and unfortunate incident has never been witnessed in the communities.

“What happened that period was not a fight between indigenes and the residents or between any ethnic groups as has been carried by fake news mongers.

“All the residents have harmoniously lived together for many years without any incidences of hatred or bitterness,” it said.

The communities resolved that neither politics nor social affiliations would set them against themselves in future.

They cautioned troublemakers and political mischief makers whose goal was to cause disunity to stay away from their communities.

“We have vowed to collectively resist and legally fight any person or group of persons whose intentions is to breach our collective peace and orderliness,” they said.

They urged residents to peacefully conduct their affairs, particularly during political season.

They further urged residents to avoid fake news because it leads to devastating consequences.

The traditional ruler of Oteyi, Mr Olanrewaju Wahab, cautioned the residents against reacting to issues on their own without first seeking opinions of the leaders.

Mr Ngozi Emechebe, President, Auto Spare Parts and Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), said it was unfortunate that a minor conflict was magnified to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of the communities.

Emechebe, who has resided in the community for over 20 years, urged the residents to learn to live together and be peace makers.

He further urged the community leaders to organise more fora where other issues concerning the communities can be addressed.