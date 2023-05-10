Elections are over, Sheathe your sword, Shettima tells PDP, LP

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- VICE President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, APC, Borno Central has said that now that the 25th February 2023 Presidential election is over, the time has come for the Stakeholders in the opposition and even the aggrieved ones in the ruling party to sheathe their sword and support the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu in building a virile nation.

Shettima particularly called on the opposition political parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) among others, to sheathe their sword and join the incoming administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work for the greatness of the country.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja after his brief presentation at the Senate plenary, Shettima described the victory of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and himself as a Nigerian ticket and pledged that the administration would work for the unity, stability, and progress of the nation.

Shettima said: “Be rest assured that our team will work assiduously to catapult the nation to a higher pedestal. We urge all of us to be on board. This is a victory for the whole of Nigeria. There is no winner and no vanquished in this contest.

“It is a victory for the Nigerian ticket and we will work for the unity, stability, and progress of our nation.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. It was a well-fought election and a winner has emerged it is high time that we should sheathe the sword and work together assiduously for the greatness of the nation.

“The hope for the Blackman rests with this nation. Let’s all coalesce into a single force for the greatness of our nation.”